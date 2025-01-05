ALIABAD: Hunza residents braved freezing winter nights for the second day in a row, taking to the streets to demand urgent action to address the region’s crippling power crisis.

In Aliabad, demonstrators gathered to spotlight the chronic power outages and the government’s apparent indifference toward much-needed power projects. The electricity shortage has severely disrupted daily life, stalling economic activities in this key Pak-China border region, renowned as a vital tourism and trade hub.

Frustration among the protesters ran high over years of government neglect in meeting the region’s growing energy needs. Despite Hunza’s vast potential for hydroelectric power generation, outdated infrastructure and insufficient investment have left residents grappling with prolonged load shedding during the harsh winter months. Adding to their grievances are bureaucratic delays in implementing the KfW-supported power project, which has remained in limbo for years.

Political activist and lawyer Zahoor Advocate, addressing the crowd, emphasized the unity of the movement:

“People from all walks of life—political parties, traders, and the general public—stand together in demanding sustainable solutions. This crisis has dragged on far too long without any substantial action.”

Rehan Shah of the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) criticized the government for neglecting Hunza, a district that generates billions of rupees in state revenue. Similarly, Zahoor Elahi of the Awami Workers Party highlighted the severe repercussions of the power crisis, which has not only disrupted household routines but also devastated local businesses and Hunza’s thriving tourism industry.

Protesters vowed to continue their demonstrations until concrete measures are taken to resolve the crisis. Their demands include the immediate implementation of stalled power projects and the establishment of sustainable solutions to ensure a reliable electricity supply for the people of Hunza.

