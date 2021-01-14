Fri. Jan 15th, 2021

Islamabad to announce “Gilgit-Baltistan Development Plan” soon

17 hours ago

ISLAMABAD: The federal Ministry of Planning and Development has formed two working groups to identity projects as part of the “Gilgit-Baltsitan Development Plan”. The working groups will reconvene to shortlist important areas, after 15 days. The technical working groups will comprise of relevant chiefs of the Ministry of Planning Development & Special Initiatives and officers of Gilgit-Baltistan. An Apex Committee under the region’s Chief Minister and an Inter-Ministerial Committee under Deputy Chairman Planning Commission will monitor preparation and implementation of the  development plan, according to an official statement.

This decision was taken during a meeting jointly chaired by Federal Minister Asad Umar and and Chief Minister, Gilgit Baltistan Mr. Khalid Khurshid.

Priority areas for the development plan are clean energy, infrastructure, tourism, along with hospitals management, gems and minerals and small industries.
Commerce & border markets, health services, social welfare, education, agriculture, IT and telecommunication will also be a major part of the planned interventions, according to official communiques.

