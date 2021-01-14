Islamabad to announce “Gilgit-Baltistan Development Plan” soon
ISLAMABAD: The federal Ministry of Planning and Development has formed two working groups to identity projects as part of the “Gilgit-Baltsitan Development Plan”. The working groups will reconvene to shortlist important areas, after 15 days. The technical working groups will comprise of relevant chiefs of the Ministry of Planning Development & Special Initiatives and officers of Gilgit-Baltistan. An Apex Committee under the region’s Chief Minister and an Inter-Ministerial Committee under Deputy Chairman Planning Commission will monitor preparation and implementation of the development plan, according to an official statement.
This decision was taken during a meeting jointly chaired by Federal Minister Asad Umar and and Chief Minister, Gilgit Baltistan Mr. Khalid Khurshid.