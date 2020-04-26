Federal govt approaches SC to form caretaker set-up in G-B

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has approached the Supreme Court (SC) to seek permission for setting up of a caretaker government for holding upcoming general election in Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B).

“It is respectfully prayed that the federal government may please be allowed necessary amendments in the government of Gilgit-Baltistan Order 2018 for the caretaker government and conduct of elections for Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly, inter alia to adopt the Election Act 2017, the rules and regulations made thereunder and to do all that is necessary to continue democratic political process/regime in the area in the interest of justice,” said the civil miscellaneous application (CMA) submitted in the top court.

Delineating the background of the case, the application said that in June 2018, the president of Pakistan had approved the promulgation of “the government of Gilgit-Baltistan Order 2018, which was challenged in the Supreme Appellate Court G-B, which on July 13, 2018 set aside the same Order 2018 and restored the Gilgit-Baltistan (Empowerment and Self Governance Order 2009). However, the judgment was suspended by the SC.

Courtesy: Express Tribune

