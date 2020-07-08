Fri. Jul 10th, 2020

#Internet4GilgitBaltistan trends as disgruntled users demand quality services

2 days ago Pamir Times

GILGIT/ISLAMABAD: #Internet4GilgitBaltistan became the top Twitter trend in Pakistan a day earlier, as netizens living in Gilgit-Baltistan and the region’s diaspora joined hands to make their voices heard. Thousands of tweets were posted to demand internet for the region.

Posting statements, stories, testimonies, facts and funny, but hard-hitting, memes, the internet users lashed out at the federal government and at the Special Communications Organization (SCO), for keeping the mountainous area deprived of latest information and communication technologies.

Many renowned journalists with verified accounts from mainland Pakistan also tweeted in support of the demand.

The demand for internet has skyrocketed in the Gilgit-Baltistan region after the CoVID19 pandemic as thousands of the region’s students and professionals have returned home due to closure of educational institutions.

Already suffering due to extremely poor connectivity and crushingly low coverage, the Gilgit-Baltistan region’s access to internet has further spiraled down during the last few months, increasing frustration the region.

Hundreds of students and professionals have also taken to the streets during the last few weeks protesting to demand faster, fourth generation (4G), internet and cellular services. Protest demonstrations have been held in almost all major cities and downs, as well as some villages.

Special Communications Organization, a semi-government entity, has defended its services by blaming ‘increased usage’ for the internet outages.

Critics, however, have been saying through press statements and social media posts that SCO lacks the capacity to provide internet services to the region.

The users have been demanding opening of the region for private service providers. The critics believe that increased competition will ensure provision of better services in the region.

SCO, on the other hand, maintains that there is no restriction on private companies to operate in the region. The claim that private companies are not operating in the region because the consumer base is smaller and profit margins are less. This claim is rejected by critics who believe that SCO is acting like a monopoly in the region, by blocking entrance of private service providers, through court cases. SCO denies these allegations.

About Author

Pamir Times

administrator

pamir.times@gmail.com

http://pamirtimes.net/

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

More Stories

GB Election Commission takes a U-Turn: Polling postponed

4 hours ago Pamir Times

Elections in Gilgit-Baltistan to be held on August 18: President Arif Alvi

2 weeks ago Pamir Times

Hospital’s negligence led to death of a 56-year-old patient, says family

1 month ago Pamir Times

14-days lockdown being imposed in Gilgit, Skardu, Astore and Hunza

1 month ago Pamir Times

‘FWO endeavours to revive mining sector in Gilgit Baltistan’

1 month ago Pamir Times

Two women die of CoVID19 infection in Gilgit-Baltistan, 18 new cases reported

1 month ago Pamir Times

What do you think?

You may have missed

GB Election Commission takes a U-Turn: Polling postponed

4 hours ago Pamir Times

Aga Khan Health Service launches Emergency Response Centre for COVID19 Patients in Mastuj, Chitral

1 day ago Pamir Times

#Internet4GilgitBaltistan trends as disgruntled users demand quality services

2 days ago Pamir Times

‘No family, race and country is safe from Covid -19. Precaution is key’, says Dr. Imam Yar Baig

6 days ago Pamir Times

Parenting during CoVID-19 pandemic

7 days ago Pamir Times
Instagram did not return a 200.
%d bloggers like this: