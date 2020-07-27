Gilgit-Baltistan reports 36 new CoVID19 cases, death toll rises to 48
GILGIT: Gilgit district reports one more Coronavirus related death on Sunday taking the toll to 48.
Gilgit-Baltistan reports 36 new cases of Coronavirus on Sunday; Ghizer 17, Gilgit 10, Skardu 4, Shigar 2, Hunza 2 and Ghanche 1.
7 patients have recovered on Sunday; Skardu 5 and Diamer 2.
Number of active cases in GB jumped to 375, with 1566 recoveries and 48 deaths.
102 tests were conducted in GB on Sunday; PHQ Gilgit 68, CMH Skardu 19 and RHQ Chilas 15.