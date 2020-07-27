Mon. Jul 27th, 2020

Gilgit-Baltistan reports 36 new CoVID19 cases, death toll rises to 48

20 hours ago Pamir Times

GILGIT: Gilgit district reports one more Coronavirus related death on Sunday taking the toll to 48.

Gilgit-Baltistan reports 36 new cases of Coronavirus on Sunday; Ghizer 17, Gilgit 10, Skardu 4, Shigar 2, Hunza 2 and Ghanche 1.

7 patients have recovered on Sunday; Skardu 5 and Diamer 2.

Number of active cases in GB jumped to 375, with 1566 recoveries and 48 deaths.

102 tests were conducted in GB on Sunday; PHQ Gilgit 68, CMH Skardu 19 and RHQ Chilas 15.

About Author

Pamir Times

administrator

pamir.times@gmail.com

http://pamirtimes.net/

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

More Stories

Gang arrested for sodomizing an underage boy for multiple months in Skardu

1 week ago Pamir Times

GB Election Commission takes a U-Turn: Polling postponed

3 weeks ago Pamir Times

#Internet4GilgitBaltistan trends as disgruntled users demand quality services

3 weeks ago Pamir Times

Elections in Gilgit-Baltistan to be held on August 18: President Arif Alvi

4 weeks ago Pamir Times

Hospital’s negligence led to death of a 56-year-old patient, says family

2 months ago Pamir Times

14-days lockdown being imposed in Gilgit, Skardu, Astore and Hunza

2 months ago Pamir Times

What do you think?

You may have missed

Dynasty Politics and GB Elections 2020

9 hours ago Pamir Times

Gilgit-Baltistan reports 36 new CoVID19 cases, death toll rises to 48

20 hours ago Pamir Times

Irfan Ali Bahadur releases 6 Wakhi and Urdu songs on Patari

20 hours ago Pamir Times

Vice Chancellor KIU visits Aga Khan Schools, appreciates help to university students during pandemic

21 hours ago Pamir Times

A Month After the Galwan Valley Conflict: The Unfolding Alliances

1 day ago Pamir Times
Instagram did not return a 200.
%d bloggers like this: