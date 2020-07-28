Fri. Jul 31st, 2020

Anger in Chilas after botched police raid leads to seven deaths

4 days ago Pamir Times

Photographs of Izhar Ullah, 28, who was killed during the raide. He was reportedly a student at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML), Islamabad.

CHILAS: Residents of Chilas staged a protest demonstration against the botched police operation that led to the death of at least seven people, including five CTD officials and two civilians.

One of the deceased civilans has been identified as Izhar Ullah, a 28-years old student of NUML, Islamabad.

Police officials have said that the raid was conducted on a tip-off regarding presence of an alleged proclaimed offender.

Shahabuddin Ghauri’s report from Chilas

