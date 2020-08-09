8000 saplings planted near Chitral Airport

By Gul Hamaad Farooqi

CHITRAL: Monsoon season tree planting campaign was launched today in Chitral, like other parts of the country. 8000 saplings were planted near Chitral Airport, as part of the campaign.

Earlier, DC Chitral distributed masks among members of the “Tiger Force”. The guests then planted the saplings.

Divisional Forest Officer Shaukat Fayyaz told local journalists that today’s event was organized as part of the “Tiger Plantation Day”.

“We have planted 30,000 saplings in four more places”, the DFO added. He also informed the press that as part of the Ten Billion Plantation Campaign, the department plans to plant 1.9 million saplings through the forest department and provide 2.2 million saplings including fruit plants among the masses, free of cost.

“With the help of our people, we are planting trees in the Billion Tree Tsunami Afforestation and more than 40% of the plants in Chitral are successful,” he added.

Later, plants were also planted with Tiger Force. A large number of people participated in this tree planting campaign.

The plantation drive was attended among others by Deputy Commissioner of Chitral, District Police Officer, Acting Commandant of Chitral Scouts, Major Riaz of Pak Army, staff of Wildlife Department of Chitral and Divisional Forest Officers of Chitral Goal National Park, as well as Sub Divisional Forest Officer Sharifullah, Umari Nawaz. A large number of Forest and Wildlife staff also attended the launch.

