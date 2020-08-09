Mon. Aug 10th, 2020

8000 saplings planted near Chitral Airport

11 hours ago Pamir Times

By Gul Hamaad Farooqi

CHITRAL: Monsoon season tree planting campaign was launched today in Chitral, like other parts of the country. 8000 saplings were planted near Chitral Airport, as part of the campaign.

Earlier, DC Chitral distributed masks among members of the “Tiger Force”. The guests then planted the saplings.

Divisional Forest Officer Shaukat Fayyaz told local journalists that today’s event was organized as part of the “Tiger Plantation Day”.

“We have planted 30,000 saplings in four more places”, the DFO added. He also informed the press that as part of the Ten Billion Plantation Campaign, the department plans to plant 1.9 million saplings through the forest department and provide 2.2 million saplings including fruit plants among the masses, free of cost.

“With the help of our people, we are planting trees in the Billion Tree Tsunami Afforestation and more than 40% of the plants in Chitral are successful,” he added.

Later, plants were also planted with Tiger Force. A large number of people participated in this tree planting campaign.

The plantation drive was attended among others by Deputy Commissioner of Chitral, District Police Officer, Acting Commandant of Chitral Scouts, Major Riaz of Pak Army, staff of  Wildlife Department of Chitral and Divisional Forest Officers of Chitral Goal National Park, as well as Sub Divisional Forest Officer Sharifullah, Umari Nawaz. A large number of Forest and Wildlife staff also attended the launch.

About Author

Pamir Times

administrator

pamir.times@gmail.com

http://pamirtimes.net/

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

More Stories

103-year-old overcomes Coronavirus in Upper Chitral

3 weeks ago Pamir Times

108 Class-IV employees of Chitral health department protest against non-payment of salaries

4 weeks ago Pamir Times

Aga Khan Health Service launches Emergency Response Centre for COVID19 Patients in Mastuj, Chitral

1 month ago Pamir Times

“Honor Killing”: Man and teenage girl shot dead in Upper Chitral

2 months ago Pamir Times

School’s watchman arrested on charges of attempted sexual abuse of 7-year-old boy

2 months ago Pamir Times

Aga Khan Health Service, Pakistan launches Emergency Response Centre for COVID-19 Patients in Chitral

2 months ago Pamir Times

What do you think?

You may have missed

Two deaths, 13 new cases of CoVID-19 infection reported in Gilgit-Baltistan

9 hours ago Pamir Times

8000 saplings planted near Chitral Airport

11 hours ago Pamir Times

President Arif Alvi attends the third Convocation of the University of Baltistan, Skardu

22 hours ago Pamir Times

Shandur Dispute

2 days ago Pamir Times

SCO briefs MoIT&T officials on initiatives for improving internet access in Gilgit Baltistan and AJK

2 days ago Pamir Times
Instagram did not return a 200.
%d bloggers like this: