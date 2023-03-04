Murder or Suicide? Missing youth found dead

CHITRAL: A young man who went ‘missing’ six days ago has been found dead in Juti Lasht area of Lower Chitral District.

The dead body of Iqbal Naveed, a resident of Morkho based in Zargaran Deh (Chitral Town), was found after six days in a river.

Family sources have said that the Iqbal Naveed, son of Zar Wali,Khan had left his house to get his cut at a barber shop and to bring some medicine for his mother. He can also, reportedly, be seen in CCTV recordings of a nearby hospital.

Family members have ruled out suicide as a cause of death. They have demanded transparent investigation into the death of Iqbal Naveed, expressing suspicion that he may have been murdered.

Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...