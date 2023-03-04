Tue. Mar 7th, 2023

Murder or Suicide? Missing youth found dead

2 days ago

CHITRAL: A young man who went ‘missing’ six days ago has been found dead in Juti Lasht area of Lower Chitral District.

The dead body of Iqbal Naveed, a resident of Morkho based in Zargaran Deh (Chitral Town), was found after six days in a river.

Family sources have said that the Iqbal Naveed, son of Zar Wali,Khan had left his house to get his cut at a barber shop and to bring some medicine for his mother. He can also, reportedly, be seen in CCTV recordings of a nearby hospital.

Family members have ruled out suicide as a cause of death. They have demanded transparent investigation into the death of Iqbal Naveed, expressing suspicion that he may have been murdered.

