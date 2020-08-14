Fri. Aug 14th, 2020

Balcony Collapse: Death toll in Chitral hotel mishap increases to 5, 11 injured

4 hours ago Pamir Times

Chitral: Attempts to evacuate the injured tourists through choppers failed due to inclement weather over the Lawari mountains

With reporting by Gul Hammad Farooqi

CHITRAL: Five people, including women and children, have died as a result of a tragic accident at a hotel in Chitral city.

A family of about 16 people had reached the scenic Chitral district for vacationing. The tourists were staying at the TirichMir Hotel, located in the center of Chitral city, near the famous Shahi Mosque and Fort. The Tirich Mir hotel, named after the Tirich Mir peak (7,708 m), is owned by a member of the former ruling family of Chitral.

On Thursday morning, at around 11am, the family members went to the balconey of a room located on the fourth floor of the hotel to take photographs; the hotel’s rooms offer beautiful views of the nearby mountains, including Tirich Mir, which is considered the highest peak in the Hindukush mountain range.

A video-grab vview of the collapsed balcony after the mishap.

While the family members were taking group photographs, the balcony suddenly collapsed.  All the people on the balcony fell down, with some getting serious injuries as their heads hit the concrete floor. The the injured were immediately rushed to the DHQ Hospital. Four people died in the hospital. A child breathed her last while the injured were being shifted to a helipad for aerial evacuation.

The deceased have been identified as Ejaz (Husband), Rashida (Wife), Fakhra, Rutba and Imran. All the deceased were resident of Punjab’s Qusoor district. 11 people are injured as a result of the tragic accident.

Soldiers of Pakistan Army and Chitral Scouts, officials of Rescue 1122 as well as workers of various civil departments, NGOs and community organizations participated in the rescue operations. Choppers were engaged by the Pakistan Army to evacuate the injured to Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar. However, the sorties could not take place due to inclement weather over the Lawari mountains.

The incident has raised a question mark over the quality of construction in the mountain district, where earthquakes are also frequent.

About Author

Pamir Times

administrator

pamir.times@gmail.com

http://pamirtimes.net/

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

More Stories

President Arif Alvi attends the third Convocation of the University of Baltistan, Skardu

5 days ago Pamir Times

54 new cases of CoVID19 reported in Gilgit-Baltistan, including 32 in Hunza

1 week ago Pamir Times

Syed Pir Karam Ali Shah, veteran politician and religious figure of Gilgit-Baltistan, is no more

1 week ago Pamir Times

Gojal sub-division of Hunza reports 14 new cases of CoVID19 infection

2 weeks ago Pamir Times

An Open Letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan

2 weeks ago Pamir Times

BREAKING: Five policemen shot dead in exchange of fire during a raid in Chilas

2 weeks ago Pamir Times

What do you think?

You may have missed

Balcony Collapse: Death toll in Chitral hotel mishap increases to 5, 11 injured

4 hours ago Pamir Times

Wo Kahani: A youth leadership program focused on gender health and education

1 day ago Pamir Times

Debating the Idea of a Unified National Curriculum 

1 day ago Pamir Times

Internet Facilities in Gilgit-Baltistan

1 day ago Pamir Times

Monopolizing Internet in Gilgit-Baltistan

2 days ago Pamir Times
Instagram did not return a 200.
%d bloggers like this: