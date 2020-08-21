9 more tourists, 21 locals, test positive for CoVID19 in Gilgit-Baltistan
GILGIT: The Gilgit-Baltistan Health Department announced that 9 more tourists have tested positive for COVID-19. The total number of affected tourists has risen to 37.
Moreover, 21 more cases of Coronavirus have also tested positive in Gilgit-Baltistan on Thursday; Gilgit 8, Dismer 6, Ghizer 4, Hunza 1, Skardu 1 and Astore 1.
Ghizer district has the highest reported cases of Coronavirus, 63, followed by Skardu 60, Gilgit 57, Hunza 35, Astore 33, Diamer 25, Kharmang 12, Shigar 11, Nagar 5 and Ghanche 5.
Number of Active Cases in Gilgit-Baltistan stands at 306 with 2235 recoveries and 63 deaths.