Tue. Sep 1st, 2020

39 people test positive in 2 days despite of dwindling test numbers

10 hours ago Pamir Times

GILGIT: 39 people have tested positive in Gilgit-Baltistan during the last two days, despite of the fact  that new tests are being conducted at a very limited scale.

The total number of active CoVID-19 patients has remained steady at above 200 active cases for several months in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Over 4,000 people have reportedly recovered, while 67 deaths have been reported since the pandemic hit the region in February this year.

In addition to the local positive cases, around 104, out of 2573 samples collected from tourists, have also tested positive.

“The CoVID-19 positive tourists are putting a strain on the already insufficient health infrastructure in the region”, according a Health Department official, who did not want to be named, because he is not allowed to talk to the media. She added that the region has limited test capacity which is now being overwhelmed by tourists

The region’s health infrastructure is strained and patients are being told to self-isolate. Many hospitals have also reported lack of Oxygen supplies and lack of space for new patients.

Most of the isolation centers established by the government have been closed down. An average of 60 tests are being conducted every day, according to statistic shared by the Gilgit-Baltistan Health Department.

