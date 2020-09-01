39 people test positive in 2 days despite of dwindling test numbers

GILGIT: 39 people have tested positive in Gilgit-Baltistan during the last two days, despite of the fact that new tests are being conducted at a very limited scale.

The total number of active CoVID-19 patients has remained steady at above 200 active cases for several months in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Over 4,000 people have reportedly recovered, while 67 deaths have been reported since the pandemic hit the region in February this year.

In addition to the local positive cases, around 104, out of 2573 samples collected from tourists, have also tested positive.

“The CoVID-19 positive tourists are putting a strain on the already insufficient health infrastructure in the region”, according a Health Department official, who did not want to be named, because he is not allowed to talk to the media. She added that the region has limited test capacity which is now being overwhelmed by tourists

The region’s health infrastructure is strained and patients are being told to self-isolate. Many hospitals have also reported lack of Oxygen supplies and lack of space for new patients.

Most of the isolation centers established by the government have been closed down. An average of 60 tests are being conducted every day, according to statistic shared by the Gilgit-Baltistan Health Department.

About Author Pamir Times administrator pamir.times@gmail.com http://pamirtimes.net/ Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts

Share this:

WhatsApp

Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...