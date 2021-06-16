Grade III student’s eye damaged after angry teacher assaults the child

Reported by Altaf kumail

SKARDU: A teacher reportedly threw a pencil/pen (a sharp object) at a Grade-III student, damaging his eye.

Nazeer Hussain, son of Nisar Hussain, a third-grade student at Al-Qalam Public School, a private institution, is undergoing treatment at the CMH Skardu’s Intensive Care Unit after the assault.

There are also allegations that the school administration did not provide medical aid to the child on the spot, which reportedly further aggravated the situation.

Parents of the Nazeer Hussain, reportedly, took the child to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in critical condition.

The parents have appealed to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, the Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan and human rights organizations to take notice of the situation and ensure accountability in accordance with law.

Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts

Share this:

WhatsApp

Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...