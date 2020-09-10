BNF’s leader Abdul Hameed Khan renounces his separatist ideology, returns to Gilgit

With reporting by Abdul Rahman Bukhari

GILGIT: Abdul Hameed Khan, leader of his own faction of the Balawaristan National Front (BNF), has renounced his party’s decades long ideology of creating a separate state named “Balawaristan” comprising of the northern mountain regions of Pakistan.

The BNF leader, who had returned to Pakistan after years in self-exile, has reportedly told journalists in Gilgit today at a local hotel that he was being paid 25,000 Euros each month by Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), Indian spy agency, to crate unrest and instability in the Gilgit-Baltistan region.

The Press Release mentions Hameed as saying that he used the money obtained from RAW to support students by paying their tuition fees, and needy people by spending the money on their welfare.

According to a press release issued after the meeting, Abdul Hameed Khan has said that he was misled and played in the hands of the enemy.

He has reportedly said that he repents his past activities. The press release says that he has also sought apology for engaging in anti-state activities in the past.

It is pertinent to note that Abdul Hameed Khan had been taken into custody after he returned form Europe in February 2019, where he had spent years living in self-imposed exile.

