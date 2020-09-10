Sat. Sep 12th, 2020

BNF’s leader Abdul Hameed Khan renounces his separatist ideology, returns to Gilgit

2 days ago Pamir Times

With reporting by Abdul Rahman Bukhari

GILGIT: Abdul Hameed Khan, leader of his own faction of the Balawaristan National Front (BNF), has renounced his party’s decades long ideology of creating a separate state named “Balawaristan” comprising of the northern mountain regions of Pakistan.

The BNF leader, who had returned to Pakistan after years in self-exile, has reportedly told journalists in Gilgit today at a local hotel that he was being paid 25,000 Euros each month by Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), Indian spy agency, to crate unrest and instability in the Gilgit-Baltistan region.

The Press Release mentions Hameed as saying that he used the money obtained from RAW to support students by paying their tuition fees, and needy people by spending the money on their welfare.

GILGIT: Abdul Hameed Khan, sitting in the center, during a discussion with a group of journalists

According to a press release issued after the meeting, Abdul Hameed Khan has said that he was misled and played in the hands of the enemy.

He has reportedly said that he repents his past activities. The press release says that he has also sought apology for engaging in anti-state activities in the past.

It is pertinent to note that Abdul Hameed Khan had been taken into custody after he returned form Europe in February 2019, where he had spent years living in self-imposed exile.

Copy of the press release (In Urdu language) issued after the meeting Hameed’s meeting with the journalists

About Author

Pamir Times

administrator

pamir.times@gmail.com

http://pamirtimes.net/

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

More Stories

Renowned religious scholar, poet, Alwaiz Ghulam Uddin Ghulam Hunzai has passed away

4 days ago Pamir Times

39 people test positive in 2 days despite of dwindling test numbers

2 weeks ago Pamir Times

Educational Institutions should play role in building interfaith and intra-faith harmony: Speakers

3 weeks ago Pamir Times

9 more tourists, 21 locals, test positive for CoVID19 in Gilgit-Baltistan

3 weeks ago Pamir Times

24 tourists test positive for CoVID19 in Gilgit-Baltistan, taking the total active cases to 308

4 weeks ago Pamir Times

Balcony Collapse: Death toll in Chitral hotel mishap increases to 5, 11 injured

4 weeks ago Pamir Times

What do you think?

You may have missed

Growing Number of Road Accidents

16 hours ago Pamir Times

Risk Reduction of Natural Disasters in Gilgit-Baltistan

17 hours ago Pamir Times

BNF’s leader Abdul Hameed Khan renounces his separatist ideology, returns to Gilgit

2 days ago Pamir Times

Youth protest against WAPDA alleging injustice in Diamer-Bhasha Dam project vacancies

3 days ago Pamir Times

Renowned religious scholar, poet, Alwaiz Ghulam Uddin Ghulam Hunzai has passed away

4 days ago Pamir Times
Instagram did not return a 200.
%d bloggers like this: