Gilgit-Baltistan Declares Emergency Over Coronavirus Fears, Schools and Colleges Closed

GILGIT: The Gilgit-Baltistan government has declared a state of medical emergency over Coronavirus.

The decision was taken today during a meeting headed by the region’s Chief Secretary.

The government has said that at the moment no Coronavirus patient is present in Gilgit-Baltistan. The residents of Gilgit-Baltistan returning from Iran are currently in Islamabad. They will be sent to their regions after screening.

It is pertinent to note that a resident of Baltistan has tested positive at PIMS Hospital in Islamabad.

The government has formed a ‘special cell’ and appointed Dr. Shah Zaman as the Focal Person to monitor the situation and deal with coronovitus related matters.

Meanwhile, Gilgit-Baltistan govt has also decided to close all schools in the region till February 29, 2020.

As a precautionary measure, Isolation Wards have been established at all major hospitals across the region, and district/divisional health departments have also been directed to stay alert.

Many people from Gilgit-Baltistan travel regularly to Iran for pilgrimage every month. The precautionary measures have been taken because the two patients who tested positive for Coronavirus in Pakistan have returned from Iran.

Recently, the Assistant Commissioner of Gojal sub-division had through an official letter opposed opening of the Khunzhrav border, which connects Pakistan with China, till screening facilities were put in place.

