Thu. Nov 12th, 2020

NAB arrests Shah Salim Khan of Hunza on bank fraud charges

19 hours ago Pamir Times

Shah Salim Khan (on the right) seated next to his father Mir Ghazanfar Ali Khan, former governor of Gilgit-Balitstan

GILGIT: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has arrested Shah Salim Khan, former member of the Gilgit-Baltistan.

Shah Salim Khan, eldest of Mir Ghazanfar Ali, was arrested on charges of taking a loan of around 50mn rupees from the Sost Branch of National Bank, by submitting fake documents. He took the loan while serving as Chairman of Pak-China Sost Port Co. (Pvt) Ltd.
It is pertinent to note that Shah Salim Khan was disqualified as member of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly over the same case.
NAB sources have said that Shah Salim Khan was arrested because he did not appear to face investigation despite repeated summons.

About Author

Pamir Times

administrator

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

NAB arrests Shah Salim Khan of Hunza on bank fraud charges

