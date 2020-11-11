NAB arrests Shah Salim Khan of Hunza on bank fraud charges

GILGIT: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has arrested Shah Salim Khan, former member of the Gilgit-Baltistan.

Shah Salim Khan, eldest of Mir Ghazanfar Ali, was arrested on charges of taking a loan of around 50mn rupees from the Sost Branch of National Bank, by submitting fake documents. He took the loan while serving as Chairman of Pak-China Sost Port Co. (Pvt) Ltd.

It is pertinent to note that Shah Salim Khan was disqualified as member of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly over the same case.

NAB sources have said that Shah Salim Khan was arrested because he did not appear to face investigation despite repeated summons.