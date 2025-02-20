“Huqooq Do, Dam Banao” protests Intensify as Affected Communities Demand Rights

Gilgit/Islamabad: Protests in Diamer over longstanding grievances related to the Diamer-Bhasha Dam have intensified, with affected communities demanding fair compensation, access to essential services, and recognition of their rights. Political parties, civil society organizations, traders, and local leaders from different parts of the region have extended full support to the demonstrators, underscoring the legitimacy of their demands and calling for immediate government intervention.

Despite harsh winter conditions, the sit-in led by the “Huqooq Do, Dam Banao” (Give rights, build the Dam) movement has entered its fourth consecutive day at Bab-e-Chilas. Protesters have presented a 31-point charter of demands, urging authorities to fulfill commitments made in agreements dating back to 2010 and 2021. They have issued an ultimatum to the government, warning of escalated action if their demands remain unmet.

Among the protesters’ key demands are:

Immediate implementation of agreements signed with WAPDA in 2010 and the Diamer Graduate Alliance in 2021.

A fair reassessment of land compensation rates to reflect current market values as determined by the Gilgit-Baltistan government.

Issuance of Green Cards and Health Cards to all affectees for essential services and healthcare support.

Allocation of six kanals of agricultural land per affectee, as promised under the 2010 agreement.

Inclusion of every married couple in the Household Resettlement Package (Chulha Package).

Compensation and Chulha Package benefits for newly constructed homes built between 2015 and 2025.

The complete charter of demands can be read below:

In response to mounting pressure, Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Engineer Amir Muqam, has convened an emergency meeting in Islamabad, bringing together WAPDA officials, the Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, and other senior government representatives. The meeting aims to address critical issues, including compensation delays, pending infrastructure projects, and long-overdue confidence-building measures (CBMs) for displaced communities.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan strongly criticized WAPDA’s failure to implement previous agreements, warning that frustration among the affectees had reached a breaking point. He emphasized the urgent need to release “Missing Chulha” compensation and expedite long-delayed development projects to restore public trust.

In a major development, the federal government has announced the formation of a high-level ministerial committee tasked with visiting Chilas within two days to negotiate directly with protesters. However, protest leaders remain steadfast, granting only a two-day deadline for decisive government action while making preparations for an extended sit-in if their demands remain unmet.

The movement has garnered widespread support from political groups, including the Awami Action Committee, Jamiat Ulama Islam (JUI) Gilgit-Baltistan, and the Awami Workers Party. Prominent leaders such as Amjad Hussain Advocate of PPP, Baba Jan of Awami Workers Party, Maulana Abdul Malik, and Nawaz Naji (BNF) have voiced their solidarity, further amplifying the protesters’ call for justice. As participation swells, pressure on the authorities to resolve the grievances of the Diamer-Bhasha Dam affectees continues to intensify.

With the deadline fast approaching, the coming days will be critical. Protesters remain resolute in their demands, warning that failure to address their concerns could trigger an escalated movement, including a long march toward the dam site. The resolution of these longstanding issues will determine the future of the Diamer-Bhasha Dam project and its impact on local communities.

