Sat. Nov 28th, 2020

Who is Khalid Khurshid?

22 hours ago Pamir Times

Khalid Khursheed, standing fifth from the left, during an election campaign (wearing dark-blue Shalwar Kameez)

GILGIT: Prime Minister Imran Khan has finalized a candidate for the slot of Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, according to a tweet shared by Senator Saifullah Khan Niazi.

How much do you know about the future Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan?
Here’s a short profile of the the Chief Minister-designate, Barrister Muhammad Khalid Khurshid Khan, compiled by Chilas based journalist Shahabuddin Ghauri.
• Born on November 17, 1980 in Rattu area of Shounter Tehsil in Astore District.
• Matriculated from Public School and College, Gilgit.
• Graduated from Faisalabad.
• Received degree in law from the Queen Mary University of London, England
• Lost his first election for Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly as an independent candidate in 2009.
• Lost his second election in 2015.
• Joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on July 28, 2018.
• Appointed President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Astore-Diamer Division.
• Won the 2020 election on PTI ticket from GBA 13, Astore 1, by a margin of 1,719 votes.
• Khalid Khurshid belongs to a well-known political family of Astore district.
• His father Muhammad Khurshid Khan had won an election held in 1971.
• Haji Inayat, uncle of CM-designate Khalid Khurshid, served as the chairman of Astore-Diamer district council for three consecutive terms from 1981 to 1994.
• Khalid Khurshid’s father Muhammad Khurshid Khan retired as Chief Judge of Gilgit-Baltistan in 2005.

About Author

Pamir Times

administrator

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

More Stories

SCO’s “Ideal” Internet Service during Gilgit-Baltistan Elections

2 days ago Pamir Times

PDM constituent parties to convene first meeting in Gilgit on November 23

6 days ago Pamir Times

GB Health Dept recommends closure of educational institutions for one more week

7 days ago Pamir Times

“Potential of sustainable tourism and communities at risk from climate change”: British High Commissioner

2 months ago Pamir Times

AKAH and GB Govt to design ‘major water supply project’ for Central Hunza

2 months ago Pamir Times

Why are the people protesting in Hunza?

2 months ago Pamir Times

What do you think?

You may have missed

[Free At Last] Baba Jan, Iftikhar Karbalai, Shukoor Ullah Baig released from jail

21 hours ago Pamir Times

Who is Khalid Khurshid?

22 hours ago Pamir Times

96 CoVID-19 related deaths reported in Gilgit-Baltistan since pandemic begin

2 days ago Pamir Times

CoVID-19 Risk Allowance Approved for GB Health officials

2 days ago Pamir Times

SCO’s “Ideal” Internet Service during Gilgit-Baltistan Elections

2 days ago Pamir Times
Instagram did not return a 200.
%d bloggers like this: