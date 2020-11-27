Who is Khalid Khurshid?

Khalid Khursheed, standing fifth from the left, during an election campaign (wearing dark-blue Shalwar Kameez)

GILGIT: Prime Minister Imran Khan has finalized a candidate for the slot of Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, according to a tweet shared by Senator Saifullah Khan Niazi.

How much do you know about the future Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan?

Here’s a short profile of the the Chief Minister-designate, Barrister Muhammad Khalid Khurshid Khan, compiled by Chilas based journalist Shahabuddin Ghauri.

• Born on November 17, 1980 in Rattu area of Shounter Tehsil in Astore District.

• Matriculated from Public School and College, Gilgit.

• Graduated from Faisalabad.

• Received degree in law from the Queen Mary University of London, England

• Lost his first election for Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly as an independent candidate in 2009.

• Lost his second election in 2015.

• Joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on July 28, 2018.

• Appointed President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Astore-Diamer Division.

• Won the 2020 election on PTI ticket from GBA 13, Astore 1, by a margin of 1,719 votes.

• Khalid Khurshid belongs to a well-known political family of Astore district.

• His father Muhammad Khurshid Khan had won an election held in 1971.

• Haji Inayat, uncle of CM-designate Khalid Khurshid, served as the chairman of Astore-Diamer district council for three consecutive terms from 1981 to 1994.

• Khalid Khurshid’s father Muhammad Khurshid Khan retired as Chief Judge of Gilgit-Baltistan in 2005.

