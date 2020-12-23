GB Chief Court not authorized to take ‘suo-moto notice’ of issues, rules SAC

GILGIT: The Chief Justice of Gilgit-Baltistan Supreme Appellate Court, Justice Arshad Hussain Shah, has said that the Chief Court cannot take suo motu notice of issues.

This remark came during the hearing on the petitions filed against the order of the Chief Court to return the non-cadre officers to their respective departments.

The decision of the Chief Court on Suo-Motto notice is illegal and unconstitutional, he further said.

The court ordered Secretary Services Gilgit-Baltistan to stop implementation on the decision of Chief Court till the decision of these cases.

The Divisional Bench of Gilgit-Baltistan Supreme Appellate Court was comprised of Chief Justice Gilgit-Baltistan Justice Syed Arshad Hussain Shah and Senior Judge Justice Wazir Shakeel Ahmed.

