CM seeks journalists’ support in countering “fake nationalism, sectarianism”

ISLAMABAD: Chief Minister Khalid Khursheed has sought journalists’ support for countering “fake nationalism” and sectarianism in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Chief Minister said this at the oath-taking ceremony of the office-bearers of the Gilgit-Baltistan Journalist Forum (GBJF) at the GB House in Islamabad.

Khalid Khursheed, as chief guest, administered the oath to the office-bearers of the sole representative body of GB journalist residing in twin cities.

“The forces that are trying to mislead our innocent people through negative propaganda will be dealt with iron hands,” the CM said. He added that strict action would be taken against those who defame the state’s security agencies through negative propaganda.

He added that the people Gilgit-Baltistan stand shoulder-to-shoulder with their security agencies.

The Chief Minister said that the role of the journalist community was of vital importance for promoting harmony and tolerance in the society and strengthening democracy and democratic institutions. Besides constructive criticism, media had to encourage the institutions on good deeds, he added. He said journalist community had expressed complete confidence in them and now it was their responsibility to play a more active role in the resolution of problems of journalist community. He said all issues of journalists would also be resolved accordingly. Khurshid urged the journalists to play role in the development of the country. He said that the provincial government on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan was devising a strategy to uplift neglected areas. “We want to increase development budget and reduce other expenditures,” he said. The CM said that his government wanted to promote industrialisation besides uplifting tourism sector to create jobs.

Earlier, general secretary Ali Sher welcomed the chief guest and other guests. He spoke about the problems being faced by the journalist. He also highlighted the vision and mission of the GBJF. The swearing-in ceremony was also attended by Minister for Information Fateh Ullah, Speaker Amjad Zaidi, Deputy Speaker Adv Nazir Ahmed, Advisor to CM on Food Shams lone and large number of journalists. Those sworn in on Friday were: president Shabbir Hussain, general secretary Ali Sher, senior vice-president Jaffer Balti, vice president Tanveer Abbas, vice President (women) Shaheen Akhtar, joint secretary Shahid Nadeem, joint secretary Zahid Balti, finance secretary Kawish Mehdi, information secretary Irfan Mehdi and office secretary Ashfaq Ahmed.

