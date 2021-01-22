Tue. Jan 26th, 2021

SCO sponsoring Samina Baig’s K2 summit attempt

3 days ago Pamir Times

GILGIT: Special Communications Organization (SCO) will sponsor Pakistan’s first female mountaineer Samina Baig for her attempt to climb K-2, a press release said.

If successful, Samina Baig will be the first Pakistani and Muslim woman to climb K2, the second highest peak of the world.

Samina Baig is a Pakistani high-altitude mountaineer. Born in Gilgit-Baltistan, at the age of    21, Samina Baig became the first Muslim Pakistani woman to climb the “Seven Summits”, including K2. A recipient of the Pride of Performance Award, Samina Baig will now attempt to climb the 8,611 meters high K-2 peak to promote women empowerment and to raise awareness about global warming and climate change.

“I’m thrilled and grateful to be partnering with SCO for my upcoming K-2 Dream Expedition 2021. SCO has been incredibly supportive throughout my career so far. I’ll be representing them with pride on my mountaineering expedition and making the impossible -possible together.” said Samina Baig.

Besides providing state of the art telecommunications in AJ&K and GB, SCO aims to empower Pakistani women by giving them the right exposure to excel in this world. SCO has previously taken several initiatives for sports and tourism activities in AJ&K and GB and this is the first time that SCO has sponsored a mountaineering adventure. This will not only boost adventure tourism but also create more jobs for locals in the GB region.

Major General Ali Farhan HI (M), DG SCO said “Being a social entity, SCO has always been at the forefront to encourage youth and women talent in AJ&K and GB. We are proud to sponsor Samina Baig on her toughest challenge yet- the K-2 expedition. This expedition will not only showcase Pakistan at global level but also in the near future will positively impact tourism and adventure activities in the region.”

A signing ceremony of Sponsor Agreement between the SCO and Samina Baig took place at HQ SCO. As part of this cooperation the organization shall give financial support for the initiative. DG SCO Maj General Ali Farhan HI (M) and other higher officials were also present during the agreement signing ceremony. The team will begin their trek to K-2 base camp from Skardu in May 2021.

