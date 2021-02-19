Shaukat Ali Khan appointed as ‘Global Chief Information Officer’ of the Aga Khan University

KARACHI: The Aga Khan University (AKU) has announced the appointment of Shaukat Ali Khan s/o Late Tullah Khan, a resident of Hunza (Gilgit-Baltistan), as Aga Khan University’s Global Chief Information Officer.

According to a statement received by Pamir Times, Shaukat will be responsible for all ICT systems and services across AKU’s global portfolio of Hospitals, Medical Centers and University locations in Asia, Africa and United Kingdom, with the core aim of delivering technology and data services that improve patient-centered clinical care and student academics offerings in line with the organisation’s mission and vision.

The Aga Khan University (AKU) is a pioneering institution of higher education that works to improve quality of life in the developing world and beyond. The University delivers programs on campuses in Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Pakistan, Afghanistan and the United Kingdom, and treats more than two million patients per year through seven hospitals and more than 350 medical centers.

Shaukat joins AKU from the University of Central Asia (UCA), where he held the position of Chief Information Officer; during his time at UCA, Shaukat implemented digital transformation strategies relating to information management, processes, infrastructure, cyber security and distance learning initiatives among other pivotal responsibilities. He was also a part of the UCA’s Executive Management team leading the IT organisation of the University and its institutions across fifteen (15) geographic locations in four countries.

In the years prior, Shaukat was Head of IT Production Infrastructure at Novo Nordisk’s corporate headquarters in Denmark and Global Senior IT Infrastructure Architect for the company’s numerous and complex operations.

Shaukat’s international career spans over 20 years across strategic and operational IT disciplines in educational, pharmaceutical, humanitarian, defense and hospitality sectors in both developed and developing countries. He holds a Masters in Computer Science from Blekinge Institute of Technology, Sweden. In addition, he is a Harvard Business School certified Dynamic Manager and Leader equipped with the tools and best practices available in technology leadership.

Shaukat’s track record of success in delivering mission-critical technology solutions is anchored in a simple philosophy that “better data leads to better decisions, and that better decisions lead to better outcomes”.

About Author Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts

Share this:

WhatsApp

Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...