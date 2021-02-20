Sun. Feb 21st, 2021

FIA arrests govt employee for harassing woman online

2 days ago Pamir Times

Reported by Abdul Rahman Bukhari

GILGIT: The Cyber Crime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Gilgit-Baltistan has arrested an employee of PWD Astore Iqbal Malik for harassing a woman on WhatsApp and social media.
The accused was arrested within 24 hours of the complaint of the victim. On request of FIA, the court has sent the accused to jail on judicial remand.
Official sources said, the accused also confessed the allegations and case was registered against him under sections 20, 21 and 24 of PECA and 419,420 of PPC.
According to sources, the accused is a resident of Chilamdas Astore.

About Author

Pamir Times

administrator

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

More Stories

Shaukat Ali Khan appointed as ‘Global Chief Information Officer’ of the Aga Khan University

3 days ago Pamir Times

CM seeks journalists’ support in countering “fake nationalism, sectarianism”

1 month ago Pamir Times

Temperature Has Reached -9°C. Time for Swimming Competition! #Hunza

2 months ago Pamir Times

Deployment of FC troops in Gilgit-Baltistan approved to ‘protect forests’

2 months ago Pamir Times

GB Chief Court not authorized to take ‘suo-moto notice’ of issues, rules SAC

2 months ago Pamir Times

SheDev: Gilgit-Baltistan’s “first Women-led tech initiative” launched

2 months ago Pamir Times

What do you think?

You may have missed

SCO Reappoints Samina Baig, the Everest Climber, as Brand Ambassador

1 day ago Pamir Times

FIA arrests govt employee for harassing woman online

2 days ago Pamir Times

Shaukat Ali Khan appointed as ‘Global Chief Information Officer’ of the Aga Khan University

3 days ago Pamir Times

Hunza youth killed by police in Karachi declared innocent

6 days ago Pamir Times

K-2 Search and Rescue Mission for Missing Climbers

7 days ago Pamir Times
Instagram did not return a 200.
%d bloggers like this: