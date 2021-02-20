FIA arrests govt employee for harassing woman online

Reported by Abdul Rahman Bukhari GILGIT: The Cyber Crime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Gilgit-Baltistan has arrested an employee of PWD Astore Iqbal Malik for harassing a woman on WhatsApp and social media.

The accused was arrested within 24 hours of the complaint of the victim. On request of FIA, the court has sent the accused to jail on judicial remand.

Official sources said, the accused also confessed the allegations and case was registered against him under sections 20, 21 and 24 of PECA and 419,420 of PPC.

According to sources, the accused is a resident of Chilamdas Astore.

