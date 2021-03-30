Tue. Mar 30th, 2021

PM Imran Khan to discuss “Provisional Province” status, development package, with Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan

7 hours ago Pamir Times

ISLAMABAD: The prime minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has called chief minister Gilgit-Baltistan Muhammad Khalid Khurshid Khan to Islamabad for an urgent meeting.

Spokesperson to Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Imtiaz Ali Taj has said that the CM-PM meeting will review and finalize the “Gilgit-Baltistan Package”.
Constitutional amendment for elevating the status of Gilgit-Baltistan to a provisional province will also be discussed, he has added.
Taj has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to visit Gilgit-Baltistan next month to announce a mega and comprehensive development package.

