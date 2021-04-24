Thu. Apr 29th, 2021

Chief Court wants local bodies elections in Gilgit-Baltistan “soon”

5 days ago Pamir Times

GILGIT: Chief Justice Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Court Justice Malik Haq Nawaz and Justice Ali Baig heard a petition seeking early holding of local body elections.

According to sources, the court has noted that the Election Commissioner Gilgit-Baltistan and GB government were not taking necessary steps to hold local body elections in Gilgit-Baltistan, thus depriving the people of Gilgit-Baltistan of representation through elected representatives and devolution of power at local level and other basic rights.
The court has further noted that the GB government and chief election commissioner were bound to hold local government elections in Gilgit-Baltistan under Article 114 of the Gilgit-Baltistan Governance Order 2018.
The court has observed that the government is illegally running the local body institutions through non-elected administrative authorities.
The judges have further noted that providing billions of rupees to these non-elected institutions in the name of local body system is against the principles of fair distribution, transparency and good governance.
The court has directed to take necessary steps and hold local body elections in Gilgit-Baltistan without further delay.

Pamir Times

administrator

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

More Stories

China and Pakistan to resume controlled border trade “in two phases”

3 weeks ago Pamir Times

With 8 new cases, Gilgit-Baltistan’s CoVID-19 tally reaches 58

4 weeks ago Pamir Times

Pakistani Filmmaker Shehzad Hameed’s “Himalayan Meltdown” Documentary Wins In Japan

1 month ago Pamir Times

PM Imran Khan to discuss “Provisional Province” status, development package, with Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan

1 month ago Pamir Times

“16 people arrested in connection with Naltar terror attack”: Commissioner Diamer-Astore Division

1 month ago Pamir Times

GB Govt plans ‘crackdown on social media’ to curb hate speech in the wake of Naltar terror attack

1 month ago Pamir Times

What do you think?

You may have missed

Chief Court wants local bodies elections in Gilgit-Baltistan “soon”

5 days ago Pamir Times

Plight of Gultari’s students

5 days ago Pamir Times

Vaccination: The most effective solution to stem Covid-19

2 weeks ago Pamir Times

Karakoram Cooperative Bank approves first ‘credit, compliance and risk’ policy

2 weeks ago Pamir Times

Minority rights in Pakistan: Challenges and Solutions

3 weeks ago Pamir Times
Instagram did not return a 200.
%d bloggers like this: