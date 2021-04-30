Mon. May 3rd, 2021

PM to inaugurate development projects in Gilgit-Baltistan today

3 days ago Pamir Times

GILGIT:  Prime Minister Imran Khan is paying a day long visit to Gilgit Baltistan today (Friday) where he will inaugurate three major Ehsaas programmes and other development projects, reported Radio Pakistan.

Quoting a statement of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Sania Nishtar, Radio Pakistan, the official Radio media of the country, said that the Prime Minister will announce the roll out of Ehsaas Nashonuma, Ehsaas Secondary Education Stipends and Ehsaas One Woman One Account initiatives for the people of Gilgit Baltistan during his visit to Gilgit.

During the visit, Prime Minister Imran Khan will unveil plaque of GB Development Plan and distribute Ehsas Scholarship Cheques under Kamyab Jawan Program besides addressing the participants of the ceremony.
Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Khalid Khursheed will brief the Prime Minister about tourism initiatives at a meeting at Chief Minister Secretariat in Chinar Garden Gilgit.
The Prime Minister will launch Gilgit Baltistan Web Portal and CM Task Management System in Gilgit.
He will also inaugurate a project of Special Communications Organization, where the Director General SCO will give a detailed briefing to the Prime Minister about the project.
Later, Imran Khan will visit the site of Diamer Basha Dam, where Chairman WAPDA will brief him about the mega project.

