PM to inaugurate development projects in Gilgit-Baltistan today

GILGIT: Prime Minister Imran Khan is paying a day long visit to Gilgit Baltistan today (Friday) where he will inaugurate three major Ehsaas programmes and other development projects, reported Radio Pakistan.

Quoting a statement of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Sania Nishtar, Radio Pakistan, the official Radio media of the country, said that the Prime Minister will announce the roll out of Ehsaas Nashonuma, Ehsaas Secondary Education Stipends and Ehsaas One Woman One Account initiatives for the people of Gilgit Baltistan during his visit to Gilgit.