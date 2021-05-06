“Pak-China border to open soon”

By Shah Behram

HUNZA: Deputy Commissioner Hunza Fiaz Ahmed has said that the Pakistan and Chinese governments have decided to open Khunjerab border soon. He said the border closure has badly affected the business community which led to the decision to reopen the the border.

He said Coronavirus SOP corridor is being established from Khunjerab Pass to Sost Dry Port. Fifty personnel including health workers will be deployed from Khunjerab Top to Sost Dry Port, he added.

He further said that vaccination centre, walk-through gate, screening centers and four different health desks were established in this regard.

Deputy Commissioner said that the arrangements will be finalized after Eid.

He said the government has provided relief packages to the affected traders through Ehsas and other programs.

