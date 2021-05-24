Mon. May 24th, 2021

GISAK appoints new cabinet

22 hours ago Pamir Times

GISAK's new cabinet appointed

KARACHI (PR): Newly appointed Cabinet Members of ‘The Gojal Ismailia Students Association Karachi’ (GISAK) sworn in during a ceremony held in Karachi on the 23rd of May,2021 for the period 2021-2022.

Mr Ghulam Essa Member Regional Council South administered the Oath Taking Ceremony and was the Chief Guest of the Occasion. Mr Rahim Nazar replaced Mr Noshad as the new Chairman GISAK for the tenure 2021-2022. Due to Covid SOP’s limited participation including Association Heads of all the villages of Gojal were invited to witness the occasion. Mr Kiramat Karim Ex Secretary GISAK presented the overall activities report while Mr Aman addressed the Financial Report of the previous cabinet.

The Chief Guest Mr Ghulam Essa appreciated the role of GISAK in rendering best services to the students and jamat and insisted to work with more innovation and enthusiasm. He reiterated the need to work with integrity,acceptance and devotion.He also laid emphasis on the shift to IT and digitalization as part of the pandemic and in this way one could be in a position to compete in this challenging time.

Mr Noshad Karim also shared his vast experience of 15 years with GISAK. He applauded his team members and federating units of Gojal for their matchless support during his tenure. The team’s response in evacuation of our people during Covid was also appreciated by him. The New Chairman was pleased to lead the new energetic team and was looking forward to render their best services in the time to come.

The New Cabinet Incudes:

Mr. Rahim Nazar – Chairman
Miss. Sultana Karim Ahmed Jan – Vice Chairperson
Miss. Nilofar Saleem – General Secretary
Mr. Shah Nawaz Shah – Finance Secretary
Mr. Nazim Haider – Joint Secretary
Mr. Umair Karim Ullah – Joint Secretary Finance
Miss. Bibi Haleema Qurban – Member
Miss. Naima Barkat Ali Jahan – Member
Miss. Mehreen Shagul Hayat – Member
Miss. Kainat Baig – Member
Miss. Nasra Aman Ali – Member
Mr. Tariq Abdul Aziz – Member
Mr. Izat Baig Posh – Member
Mr. Hussain Shah Posh – Member
Miss. Arifa Latif – Member
Miss. Uzma Karim Ghulam Karim – Member
Mr. Arsalan Ali Fida Ali – Member
Mr. Sohail Hazir Aman – Member
Mr. Nadeem – Member

Pamir Times

administrator

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

More Stories

2nd Interactive Youth Forum 2020 (Virtual)

10 months ago Pamir Times

BADA’s new cabinet sworn in

1 year ago Pamir Times

First SDG Summit organized for Pakistan Girl Guides in Islamabad

1 year ago Pamir Times

Karachi based Ghulkin Students Association elects new cabinet

1 year ago Pamir Times

UCA Model United Nation seeks applications

2 years ago Pamir Times

Community Solutions Program Fellowship

2 years ago Pamir Times

What do you think?

You may have missed

GISAK appoints new cabinet

22 hours ago Pamir Times

Aga Khan University honours graduates at global convocation

22 hours ago Pamir Times

Declining Air Quality of Gilgit Baltistan: A Wake Up Call

1 day ago Pamir Times

Disturbing trend of some govt officials using social media to spread hate material in Gilgit-Baltistan

2 days ago Pamir Times

How to Become a Virtual Assistant (VA) on Amazon?

3 days ago Pamir Times
Instagram did not return a 200.
%d bloggers like this: