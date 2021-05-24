GISAK appoints new cabinet

KARACHI (PR): Newly appointed Cabinet Members of ‘The Gojal Ismailia Students Association Karachi’ (GISAK) sworn in during a ceremony held in Karachi on the 23rd of May,2021 for the period 2021-2022.

Mr Ghulam Essa Member Regional Council South administered the Oath Taking Ceremony and was the Chief Guest of the Occasion. Mr Rahim Nazar replaced Mr Noshad as the new Chairman GISAK for the tenure 2021-2022. Due to Covid SOP’s limited participation including Association Heads of all the villages of Gojal were invited to witness the occasion. Mr Kiramat Karim Ex Secretary GISAK presented the overall activities report while Mr Aman addressed the Financial Report of the previous cabinet.

The Chief Guest Mr Ghulam Essa appreciated the role of GISAK in rendering best services to the students and jamat and insisted to work with more innovation and enthusiasm. He reiterated the need to work with integrity,acceptance and devotion.He also laid emphasis on the shift to IT and digitalization as part of the pandemic and in this way one could be in a position to compete in this challenging time.

Mr Noshad Karim also shared his vast experience of 15 years with GISAK. He applauded his team members and federating units of Gojal for their matchless support during his tenure. The team’s response in evacuation of our people during Covid was also appreciated by him. The New Chairman was pleased to lead the new energetic team and was looking forward to render their best services in the time to come.

The New Cabinet Incudes: