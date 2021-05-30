Malika Balitstani, renowned political figure of Gilgit-Baltistan, is no more
NYC/ISLAMABAD: Malika Baltistan, a well known political personality from Baltistan region of GB, has breathed her last after protracted illness in New York City, USA.
Malika Baltistani was one of pioneering female political leaders campaigning for the rights of Gilgit-Baltistan.
According to family sources, Malika Balitstan had gone through a heart surgery in March this year and had been unwell since then.
Late Malika Baltistani had moved to the United States after retiring from active politics.