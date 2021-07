With reporting by Safdar Ali Khan

GHIZER: A session court’s judge in Ghizer district of Gilgit-Baltistan has acquitted a woman accused of blasphemy. The court has ordered that the woman be set free, if she is not required in any other case.

The woman was accused of blasphemy in 2019.

She was acquitted after the case against her was disposed in the wake of an alleged witness retracting her statement.

