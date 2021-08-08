Mon. Aug 9th, 2021

Married woman found dead in river, suspicion of murder

22 hours ago Pamir Times

GHIZER/GILGIT: Dead body of a married woman, Tahira, was found in a glacial stream in Balim village of Laspur Valley, Upper Chitral district, in the first week of August.

Tahira, 25, was originally a resident of Ghizer (GB)’s Phandar valley and married to a man named Ghulam, in Balim.

Initially, there were reports that the girl had jumped in the river and taken her own life. However, family members have said that the circumstances of death are suspicious.

The husband of the deceased woman had reportedly told the police had his wife had gone missing the night before her body was found. However, some local media reports have mentioned that there were marks of suspicious injures on the deceased woman’s body, which might indicate trauma caused by violence.

Local journalists of Phandar have reported that some influential residents of Laspur (Upper Chitral) are trying to coerce Tahira’s family to reach a compromise and avoid police investigation.

Last month three deaths were reported as suicides in different parts of GB, but detailed investigations later revealed that the women and girls had been killed and their deaths were staged as suicide to save the perpetrators.





                

                    

                                        
        


            

                
            

            

                

                    Pamir Times
                


                                    
administrator

                
                

                    
Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

                

                

                    

                        See author's posts
                    

                

                                    
    
                                                    
                                
  • 
                                    
                                
    • 
                                                                                                                                                    
  • 
                                        
                                    
    • 
                                                                                                        

                            

        


                                            

                
                    

                            

                
	            



                                

                                



            

            



        

        

        

                            

                    More Stories                

                        

                                    

                        

                            

                                

                                    

                                        
                                    

                                

                            


                            

                                

                                                                                                        

                                

                                    
                                        Three sisters have “drowned” in Chitral’s Shoghore river                                    
                                

                                

                                    
        
                            
                
                    1 month ago            
                        
                
            
                Pamir Times            
        
                    
                                        

                            

                        

                    

                                    

                        

                            

                                

                                    

                                        
                                    

                                

                            


                            

                                

                                                                                                        

                                

                                    
                                        Man killed in an unprecedented act of gun violence in Karimabad, Hunza                                    
                                

                                

                                    
        
                            
                
                    1 month ago            
                        
                
            
                Pamir Times            
        
                    
                                        

                            

                        

                    

                                    

                        

                            

                                

                                    

                                        
                                    

                                

                            


                            

                                

                                                                                                        

                                

                                    
                                        Application filed for registration of FIR against organizers of rave party                                    
                                

                                

                                    
        
                            
                
                    2 months ago            
                        
                
            
                Pamir Times            
        
                    
                                        

                            

                        

                    

                                    

                        

                            

                                

                                    

                                        
                                    

                                

                            


                            

                                

                                                                                                        

                                

                                    
                                        Grade III student’s eye damaged after angry teacher assaults the child                                    
                                

                                

                                    
        
                            
                
                    2 months ago            
                        
                
            
                Pamir Times            
        
                    
                                        

                            

                        

                    

                                    

                        

                            

                                

                                    

                                        
                                    

                                

                            


                            

                                

                                                                                                        

                                

                                    
                                        Initial investigation establishes ‘suicide’ of 12-years old as rape and murder                                    
                                

                                

                                    
        
                            
                
                    2 months ago            
                        
                
            
                Pamir Times            
        
                    
                                        

                            

                        

                    

                                    

                        

                            

                                

                                    

                                        
                                    

                                

                            


                            

                                

                                                                                                        

                                

                                    
                                        ECNEC approves Shandoor-Gilgit, Thallichi GB – Shounter AJK, road projects, costing upto 68bn rupees                                    
                                

                                

                                    
        
                            
                
                    2 months ago            
                        
                
            
                Pamir Times            
        
                    
                                        

                            

                        

                    

                            


        

    





                                



		

		
Leave a Reply 
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
 
 



 


 


	

	


                            

                        
                    

                

                                

            









    

        


    

                    

                        

                            You may have missed                            
            

        
    

    

                

                

                    

                        

                            

                                
                            

                        

                                                

                            
                                                    

                    


                    

                        
                        

                            
                                PTI faces its first by-election in Gilgit-Baltistan, as LA-4 (Nagar) constituency goes to polling today                            
                        

                        

                            
        
                            
                
                    18 hours ago            
                        
                
            
                Pamir Times            
        
                    
                                

                    

                

            

                    

                

                    

                        

                            

                                
                            

                        

                                                

                            
                                                    

                    


                    

                        
                        

                            
                                Married woman found dead in river, suspicion of murder                            
                        

                        

                            
        
                            
                
                    22 hours ago            
                        
                
            
                Pamir Times            
        
                    
                                

                    

                

            

                    

                

                    

                        

                            

                                
                            

                        

                                                

                            
                                                    

                    


                    

                        
                        

                            
                                The Case for Realignment of KKH at Taata Pani                            
                        

                        

                            
        
                            
                
                    6 days ago            
                        
                
            
                Pamir Times            
        
                    
                                

                    

                

            

                    

                

                    

                        

                            

                                
                            

                        

                                                

                            
                                                    

                    


                    

                        
                        

                            
                                GLOF-II Project’s Site Selection Criteria for Target Valleys                            
                        

                        

                            
        
                            
                
                    6 days ago            
                        
                
            
                Pamir Times            
        
                    
                                

                    

                

            

                    

                

                    

                        

                            

                                
                            

                        

                                                

                            
                                                    

                    


                    

                        
                        

                            
                                Gilgit-Baltistan to adopt and scale up innovative digital health app                            
                        

                        

                            
        
                            
                
                    6 days ago            
                        
                
            
                Pamir Times            
        
                    
                                

                    

                

            

                

    

    



Instagram did not return a 200.