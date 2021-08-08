PTI faces its first by-election in Gilgit-Baltistan, as LA-4 (Nagar) constituency goes to polling today

GILGIT/NAGAR: GBA-4, Nagar-1 constituency, home of the Rakaposhi mountain (7,788 m) is all set to host a hotly-contested by-elections today. Seven candidates are in the running.

PML-N has boycotted the poll while accusing the provincial government of pre-poll rigging.

Tough competition is expected between Javed Hussain (PPP), Muhammad Ayub Waziri (Islami Tehreek Pakistan) and Zulfiqar Ali Behishti (PTI).

There are 23,497 voters in the constituency; 12,898 male while the number of female voters is 10,639. There are 42 polling stations (16 male, 16 female, 10 common) out of which 22 are in A category, 18 are in B Category and 01 is in C category.

In 2020, PPP’s Amjad Hussain Advocate had won the constituency by a margin of 498 votes. Amjad had secured 6,104 votes while ITP’s Waziri received 5,606 votes. PTI’s Zulfiqar Ali Beheshti had managed 2,700. PML-N’s Arif Husain had secured 78 votes while independent candidate Sheikh Akhtar Hussain had received 113 votes.

Polling will continue from 8 am to 5 pm.

