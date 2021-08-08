Mon. Aug 9th, 2021

PTI faces its first by-election in Gilgit-Baltistan, as LA-4 (Nagar) constituency goes to polling today

18 hours ago Pamir Times

GILGIT/NAGAR: GBA-4, Nagar-1 constituency, home of the Rakaposhi mountain (7,788 m) is all set to host a hotly-contested by-elections today. Seven candidates are in the running.

PML-N has boycotted the poll while accusing the provincial government of pre-poll rigging.

Tough competition is expected between Javed Hussain (PPP), Muhammad Ayub Waziri (Islami Tehreek Pakistan) and Zulfiqar Ali Behishti (PTI).

There are 23,497 voters in the constituency; 12,898 male while the number of female voters is 10,639. There are 42 polling stations (16 male, 16 female, 10 common) out of which 22 are in A category, 18 are in B Category and 01 is in C category.

In 2020, PPP’s Amjad Hussain Advocate had won the constituency by a margin of 498 votes. Amjad had secured 6,104 votes while ITP’s Waziri received 5,606 votes. PTI’s Zulfiqar Ali Beheshti had managed 2,700. PML-N’s Arif Husain had secured 78 votes while independent candidate Sheikh Akhtar Hussain had received 113 votes.

Polling will continue from 8 am to 5 pm.

Pamir Times

administrator

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

More Stories

The Case for Realignment of KKH at Taata Pani

6 days ago Pamir Times

WWF raises alarms about wastewater management, pollution, around Attabad Lake

1 week ago Pamir Times

Sharp rise in number of covid-19 related deaths in Gilgit-Baltistan

2 weeks ago Pamir Times

Majority of new CoVID-19 infections in Gilgit-Baltistan are of the “Delta variant”, first detected in India

3 weeks ago Pamir Times

Less than100 beds available for COVID-19 patients in Gilgit-Baltistan, positivity rate remains 10%

3 weeks ago Pamir Times

Session court acquits woman in blasphemy case

1 month ago Pamir Times

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

PTI faces its first by-election in Gilgit-Baltistan, as LA-4 (Nagar) constituency goes to polling today

18 hours ago Pamir Times

Married woman found dead in river, suspicion of murder

22 hours ago Pamir Times

The Case for Realignment of KKH at Taata Pani

6 days ago Pamir Times

GLOF-II Project’s Site Selection Criteria for Target Valleys

6 days ago Pamir Times

Gilgit-Baltistan to adopt and scale up innovative digital health app

6 days ago Pamir Times
Instagram did not return a 200.