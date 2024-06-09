Duiker Phase II and Nasirabad Solar Power Plants Project Launched in Hunza

HUNZA (PR): Prince Rahim Aga Khan launched the development of Duiker Phase II and Nasirabad Solar Power Plants with a total capacity of 3.6 MWp.

Phase I of Duiker Solar Power Plant, which has a generation capacity of 1MWp and 0.6MWh battery storage, commenced operations in November 2023, increasing the daily power availability for more than 11,000 people, from 10 to 17 hours in summer and from four to nine hours in winter. When commissioned in November 2024, Duiker Phase II will expand generation capacity from 1MWp to 1.6MWp, and battery storage from 0.6MWh to 1MWh, providing increased electricity to an additional 8,760 people. Crucially, Duiker replaces diesel power generation, leading to an annual reduction of 1,100 metric tons of CO2 equivalent.

A 2MWp Solar Power Plant with 1MWh battery storage will also be constructed in Nasirabad in lower Hunza. This will supply power to an additional 23,400 people. The Nasirabad Solar Power Plant is expected to be commissioned in June 2025.

