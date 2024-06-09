DevelopmentFeatured

Duiker Phase II and Nasirabad Solar Power Plants Project Launched in Hunza

The total capacity of both projects is 3.6 MWp.

Pamir Times Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 days ago
1 minute read

HUNZA (PR):  Prince Rahim Aga Khan launched the development of Duiker Phase II and Nasirabad Solar Power Plants with a total capacity of 3.6 MWp.

Phase I of Duiker Solar Power Plant, which has a generation capacity of 1MWp and 0.6MWh battery storage, commenced operations in November 2023, increasing the daily power availability for more than 11,000 people, from 10 to 17 hours in summer and from four to nine hours in winter. When commissioned in November 2024, Duiker Phase II will expand generation capacity from 1MWp to 1.6MWp, and battery storage from 0.6MWh to 1MWh, providing increased electricity to an additional 8,760 people. Crucially, Duiker replaces diesel power generation, leading to an annual reduction of 1,100 metric tons of CO2 equivalent.

A 2MWp Solar Power Plant with 1MWh battery storage will also be constructed in Nasirabad in lower Hunza. This will supply power to an additional 23,400 people. The Nasirabad Solar Power Plant is expected to be commissioned in June 2025.

Pamir Times

administrator

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

Pamir Times Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 days ago
1 minute read

Related Articles

MLA Shah Salim Khan disqualified by Gilgit-Baltistan Supreme Appellate Court for being Bank Defaulter

April 10, 2018

Gilgit Anti-Terrorism Court issues arrest warrants for Mir Shakil, Talat Hussain and Ludhianvi

March 15, 2016

7 missing, three dead, as passenger van falls in the Chitral river

December 2, 2015

Youth from Gilgit-Baltistan “goes missing” in Karachi

November 26, 2022

Leave a Reply

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
Developed by: Qashqar | The Leading IT Company
Back to top button