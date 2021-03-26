Supreme Court of Pakistan to hear all cases related to “impugned decisions” of GB Supreme Appellate Court

GILGIT: Subject to the approval of the Chief Justice of Pakistan, the Supreme Court of Pakistan will hear all cases related to impugned orders of the Supreme Appellate Court of Pakistan within two weeks.

According to a notice issued to the Attorney General of Pakistan, three judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan have called for fixing of all cases pertaining to the contested orders of the Supreme Appellate Court of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The order was issued while hearing of a case registered by Mehmood Ul Hassan, Judge of Anti-Terrorism Court Gilgit, who has prayed to the Supreme Court of Pakistan to declare a decision of the Supreme Appellate Court as illegal.

Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts

Share this:

WhatsApp

Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...