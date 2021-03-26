Sun. Mar 28th, 2021

Supreme Court of Pakistan to hear all cases related to “impugned decisions” of GB Supreme Appellate Court

1 day ago Pamir Times

GILGIT: Subject to the approval of the Chief Justice of Pakistan, the Supreme Court of Pakistan will hear all cases related to impugned orders of the Supreme Appellate Court of Pakistan within two weeks.

According to a notice issued to the Attorney General of Pakistan, three judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan have called for fixing of all cases pertaining to the contested orders of the Supreme Appellate Court of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Copy of the notice issued

The order was issued while hearing of a case registered by Mehmood Ul Hassan, Judge of Anti-Terrorism Court Gilgit, who has prayed to the Supreme Court of Pakistan to declare a decision of the Supreme Appellate Court as illegal.

