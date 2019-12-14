80-years-old US citizen pays $140,000 to hunt Markhor in Chitral

Mr. Joe with the Markhor he hunted in Chitral. Photo via Facebook

CHITRAL: A US National, identified as Joe Walraven, has hunted a “Kashmir Markhor” in Toshi area of Chitral, in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Hayat Muhammad Idrees, told the media that the 80+ years old US national paid $140,000 to hunt the Markhor under the legal ‘trophy hunting’ program.

The size of the trophy is reported to be around 50 inches.

The DFO said that 80% of the amount paid by the hunter will go the local community for development activities.

About Author Pamir Times administrator pamir.times@gmail.com http://pamirtimes.net/ Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts

Share this:

WhatsApp

Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...