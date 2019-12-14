80-years-old US citizen pays $140,000 to hunt Markhor in Chitral
CHITRAL: A US National, identified as Joe Walraven, has hunted a “Kashmir Markhor” in Toshi area of Chitral, in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan.
Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Hayat Muhammad Idrees, told the media that the 80+ years old US national paid $140,000 to hunt the Markhor under the legal ‘trophy hunting’ program.
The size of the trophy is reported to be around 50 inches.
The DFO said that 80% of the amount paid by the hunter will go the local community for development activities.