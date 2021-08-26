Italy to support “Glaciers and Students” project in Gilgit-Baltistan, Pakistan, says Ambassador Andreas

GILGIT: (PR) EvK2CNR and KIU jointly organized Pre-COP26 Workshop at the Karakoram Int’l University (KIU) on August 25, 2021.

Mr. Fateh Ullah Khan Minister Planning and Information Gilgit Baltistan was the Chief Guest on this occasion. Whereas, Professor Dr Engineer Ataullah Shah, Vice Chancellor KIU was the Guest of Honor. Mr. Muhammad Naeem, Vice Chancellor University of Baltistan (UOB) and Mr. Ashiq Ahmad Khan, Scientific Representative Evk2CNR were also present among other guests.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Fateh Ullah Khan, Minister Planning and Information Gilgit Baltistan said that the federal and GB governments are taking environment issues and challenges very seriously and have taken several mitigatory initiatives. He said that the “Ten Billion Tree Tsunami” is one of such examples. He appreciated the role of Italian Government in conservation efforts in Pakistan, particularly in Gilgit Baltistan, through several development and environmental projects in the past and those are executed presently. He hoped for the same cooperation in the future. He said that the EvK2CNR and now EvK2Minoprio are doing a great job in liaising between GB and Italian people and government contributing enormously in environmental and livelihood improvement in the region.

The Ambassador of Italy to Pakistan H.E Andreas Ferrarese, addressing the audience virtually, through Zoom, expressed his appreciation for organizing a workshop addressing number of important thematic areas related to environment. He mentioned the support from the Italian government to the Pakistan and particularly to GB in the past and also many projects which are being implemented currently. He said that the Italian government will be financing a “Glacier and Students Project” in Pakistan and GB, starting very soon. He assured to extend support in environmental conservation and livelihood improvement in the future.

Prof Dr Ata Ullah Shah said that KIU is carrying out several initiatives together with the local, national and international partners. He said that KIU, being the pioneer academic institution of GB, will continue to contribute to the research and development aspect of GB. He applauded the role of Government of Italy, and EvK2CNR in continued efforts and support for the sustainable environmental development in GB.

Professor Dr. Muhammad Naeem Vice Chancellor University of Baltistan, highlighted the activities the UOBS is carrying out to achieve the targets to tackle the challenges of environmental changes being an academic institution.

Mr. Ashiq Ahmad Khan, Scientific Representative of EvK2CNR delivered the keynote speech on mountain ecology, associated challenges and mitigation strategies. He, while speaking on the occasion, said that protection of forest in GB can lead to improved mountain ecology. The local communities, institutions and the civil society at large need to be more aware of the importance of natural heritage of the region.

Mr. Maurizio Gallo, President of EvK2Minoprio, while addressing the audience on zoom mentioned the efforts and initiatives of EvK2CNR and particularly the support from the Italian Government in the past couples of decades and that has continued till date. He said the Glacier and Student project will be implemented in Pakistan together with UNDP and local partners. He said the Twinning Project will aim at integrating the experiences from different national parks in Nepal, Pakistan, Kurdistan Iraq and Italy.

Earlier, Mr. Arif Hussain, Regional Manager EvK2CNR Gilgit Baltistan expressed thankfulness to the participants in the workshop. He also highlighted the background and objectives of the workshop that intended to highlight the environmental and mountain related challenges and practical solutions from several stakholders.

Mr. Aurangzeb Buzdar, thanked the chief guest, guest of honor and other participants for their presence in the workshop.

Later Mr. Shahzad Shigri, Director Environmental Protection Agency Gilgit Baltistan, Mr. Yasir Hussain, Director Tourism and Youth Affairs Gilgit Baltistan, Dr. Farrukh, Director Pakistan Meteorological Department GB, Dr. Babar Khan, Ecosystem Specialist ICIMOD, Dr. Aftab Ahmad, Head of Department, IT Department KIU, Dr. Saeed Ahmed Representative of IUCN, Dr. Farasat Ali, Gilgit Baltistan Disaster Management Authority GB, Dr. Sher Sultan, Dr. Maisoor Nafees, Dr. Qamar Abbas, and Dr Shaukat of KIU presented their research work and proposed different solutions at local, national and international levels.

Mr. Sumair Ahmad Syed Secretary Forest, Wildlife and Environment GB participated in the closing session as a Chief Guest and presented the souvenirs to the speakers of the workshop.

