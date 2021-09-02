Sat. Sep 4th, 2021

Killer of 10-years-old boy traced, will be arrested soon: DIG Dr. Mian Saeed

2 days ago Pamir Times

Reported by Maraj Ali Shah

GHIZER: DIG Gilgit Range Dr Mian Saeed has said that strict security arrangements were put in place in the context of the changing situation in Afghanistan.
Talking to media in Gahkuch, he said reforms are being introduced to revamp Gilgit-Baltistan Police Department.
He said Police have traced the killer of the 10-year-old boy killed in Siliharang Yasin in June this year. He further said that the killer will be arrested soon.
DIG said that he would talk to the IGP to restore the checking system at Sher Qala Check post.

