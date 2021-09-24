Drinking water in Chilas city unfit for human consumption, reveals EPA’s report

GILGIT: Almost 100% of the drinking water supplied to residents of Chilas is unfit for human consumption due to the presence of bacterial contamination, revealed a report of Gilgit-Baltistan Environmental Protection Agency.

The report is based on laboratory analysis of 10 water samples collected from water sources in different parts of Chilas.

The report reveals that the water sources are unprotected and ill-designed. “The pipe network is cracked, leaking and open, running through road side drains and sewers, making it highly vulnerable to contamination”, says the report.

The EPA report further says that the highly contaminated water of being supplied to the residents of Chilas is posing serious health risk and endangering lives and wellbeing of the city.

