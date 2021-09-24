Wed. Sep 29th, 2021

Drinking water in Chilas city unfit for human consumption, reveals EPA’s report

5 days ago Pamir Times

GILGIT: Almost 100% of the drinking water supplied to residents of Chilas is unfit for human consumption due to the presence of bacterial contamination, revealed a report of Gilgit-Baltistan Environmental Protection Agency.

The report is based on laboratory analysis of 10 water samples collected from water sources in different parts of Chilas.
The report reveals that the water sources are unprotected and ill-designed.
“The pipe network is cracked, leaking and open, running through road side drains and sewers, making it highly vulnerable to contamination”, says the report.
The EPA report further says that the highly contaminated water of being supplied to the residents of Chilas is posing serious health risk and endangering lives and wellbeing of the city.

Pamir Times

administrator

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

More Stories

Season 3 of Gilgit-Baltistan Girls Football League underway in Passu, Hunza

5 days ago Pamir Times

Sirbaz Khan to attempt climbing Mount Dhaulagiri, his 9th 8000m high peak

4 weeks ago Pamir Times

GB Police devises strategy to ensure security of Chinese workers in Gilgit-Baltistan

4 weeks ago Pamir Times

Shia and Sunni sects in Astore sign accord to end Takfir, work for harmony

1 month ago Pamir Times

Supreme Judicial Council of Gilgit-Baltistan requests inquiry against Justice Malik Haq Nawaz

1 month ago Pamir Times

Protesters demand justice for Adiba, a newly wed woman allegedly killed by her in-laws

1 month ago Pamir Times

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Ismaili Muslim community pledges to plant one million trees in Pakistan

3 days ago Pamir Times

PTA to conduct mobile spectrum auction for AJK, GB on September 28

4 days ago Pamir Times

Drinking water in Chilas city unfit for human consumption, reveals EPA’s report

5 days ago Pamir Times

Season 3 of Gilgit-Baltistan Girls Football League underway in Passu, Hunza

5 days ago Pamir Times

Aga Khan Development Network urges International Community not to abandon Afghanistan

2 weeks ago Pamir Times
Instagram did not return a 200.