Wed. Sep 29th, 2021

PTA to conduct mobile spectrum auction for AJK, GB on September 28

4 days ago Pamir Times

ISLAMABAD (PR): In accordance with the timelines mentioned in Information Memorandum (IM) for the Spectrum Auction for Next Generation Mobile Services (NGMS) in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJ&K) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) 2021, PTA received bids from CMPAK(Zong), PMCL (Jazz), PTML(Ufone) and Telenor Pakistan on 22nd September 2021, for both 1800 and 2100 MHz spectrum bands.

After scrutiny of submitted bids, PTA hereby declares all 4 bidders as qualified.

Furthermore, auction will be conducted for 1800 MHz band on 28th Sep 2021 in line with auction rules published in IM, whereas, no electronic auction will be conducted in 2100 MHz band.

Current spectrum auction will provide improved quality of service to the consumers of AJ&K and GB and enhance coverage footprint for Voice and Data services. This will positively impact the tourism sector of AJ&K and GB. Total revenue generated and final auction results will be declared after completion of auction on 28th Sep 2021.

PTA is conducting the auction process with assistance of internationally reputed consultant JV Telconet/ Frontier Economics who was onboard since April 2021, and conducted thorough consultation with cellular industry and other stakeholders.

