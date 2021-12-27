Glaciology Center established at the Karakoram International University

GILGIT: (PR) EvK2CNR with the support of UNDP established a Glaciology Center at KIU. The Inauguration Ceremony held on December 27, 2021. Mr. Fateh Ullah Khan, Minister Planning & Development and Information Gilgit Baltistan was the chief guest on this occasion.

Professor Dr. Engineer Ata Ullah Shah, Vice Chancellor KIU Professor Doctor Muhammad Naeem, Vice Chancellor University of Baltistan Mr. Maurizio Gallo President EvK2Minoprio, Mr. Ashiq Ahmad Khan Scientific Representative EvK2CNR Pakistan, Mr. Irfan Ullah Khan, Country Project Manager MPA Project UNDP Pakistan Mr. Riaz ul Hassan Resident Representative EvK2CNR Pakistan, Mr. Arif Hussain, Regional Manager EvK2CNR GB and others participated in the event. The researchers from the university of Milan and University of Calgary Italy also participated in the event virtually.

Coinciding with the inauguration of the glaciology center, a conference on Glaciers and Mountain Ecology was also organized. Researchers from University of Baltistan, KIU, University of Calgary and University of Milan Italy delivered their research related to the given topic.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Fateh Ullah Khan, Minister for Planning and Development GB appreciated the establishment of the glaciology Center at KIU and lauded the effort of EvK2CNR, UNDP and the Italian Agency for the Development Cooperation for providing a conducive environment for student and faculty of KIU and UOBS to carry out research on glaciers. He also stressed on the need to create synergies for the effectiveness in interventions.

Mr. Ashiq Ahmad Khan delivered the keynote speech with a focus on the mountain ecosystems of Gilgit Baltistan. He said that the collaborative efforts were important in achieving sustainability and also to deal with the hazards of the environment. He stressed on the role of academia and student in playing a critical role in conservation of nature and environment.

Dr. Ata Ullah Shah Vice Chancellor KIU commended the efforts of EvK2CNR and UNDP for the a achieving a very significant milestone towards research on glaciers in GB. He regarded it a long dream coming true and he assured its sustainability in the future.

Dr. Muhammad Naeem, Vice Chancellor UOBS lauded the efforts and assured to carryout collaborative efforts for jointly working with KIU to take benefit of the Glaciology Center and also work for its strengthening.

Mr. Maurizio Gallo, President EvK2Minoprio, while speaking on the occasion shed light on the interventions of EvK2CNR in GB. He also shared with the audience the future interventions whereby the research on glaciers and protected areas will be support.

Mr. Irfan Ullah Khan, Country Project Manager, MPA Project UNDP discussed with the audience the objectives of the project and also of the Glaciology Center. He also briefly mentioned about the other activities carried out under the UNDP Project.

Earlier Mr. Arif Hussain, Regional Manager EvK2CNR GB welcomed the chief guest and other guests to the event. He also shared with the audience the information on other initiatives of EvK2CNR under the UNDP project that is funded the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation.

