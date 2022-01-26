Mon. Jan 31st, 2022

Chinese firm wins contract to construct 61kms of Gilgit-Shandur Road

6 days ago

Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD : A Chinese company, Ningxia Communications Construction Co. Ltd has won  contract for construction of a 61kms long patch of the Gilgit-Shandur Express Highway, which is being considered as an alternate vein of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

According to various media reports, the Chinese company has “received Letter of Acceptance for Construction of Package -02 (61Km) of Gilgit-Shandoor (216 Km).”

The Gilgit-Shandur road, also known as the “Ghizer-Chitral Express Highway” will provide an alternate route, reducing dependency on the Gilgit-Kohistan patch of the Karakoram Highway. Connecting Gilgit and Ghizer with Upper Chitral District of KPK Province, the road will pass through Dir and other adjacent districts reaching mainland Pakistan.

Chinese firm wins contract to construct 61kms of Gilgit-Shandur Road

