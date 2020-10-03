Candidates barred from using Army Chief, officials’ photographs in election campaign material
GILGIT: The Chief Election Commissioner of Gilgit-Baltistan has barred election candidates from using photographs of the Chief of Army Staff and other civil and military bureaucrats for political purposes.
According to a notification, ELC.1(1)GBE/2020, the Chief Election Commissioner has cautioned the candidates that using photographs of bureaucrats for political purposes is violation of Election Act 2020, Section 232, and it can lead to disqualification of the candidate.
The Chief Election Commissioner has also said that no candidate can campaign by showing any relation with the armed forces, judiciary and other public department.