Candidates barred from using Army Chief, officials’ photographs in election campaign material 

GILGIT: The Chief Election Commissioner of Gilgit-Baltistan has barred election candidates from using photographs of the Chief of Army Staff and other civil and military bureaucrats for political purposes.

According to a notification, ELC.1(1)GBE/2020, the Chief Election Commissioner has cautioned the candidates that using photographs of bureaucrats for political purposes is violation of Election Act 2020, Section 232, and it can lead to disqualification of the candidate.