Wed. Mar 23rd, 2022

Speakers highlight importance of plantation for sustainable development, climate resilience

21 hours ago Pamir Times

Students and teachers engaged in plantation activities

By Gul Hamaad Farooqi

CHITRAL:  A one-day seminar and plantation drive was held at Girls Degree College Booni, Upper Chitral, under the agies of Helping Hand for Relief and Development, Youth Empowerment programl. The event was part of the 2020 tree plantation campaing. Hundreds of students and teachers, as well as civil society members, participated in the event.

Speakers highlighted the importance of continuously planting trees to ensure sustainable development and enhance climate resilience.

Among the speareks were Hafizullah, Assistant Professor, Department of Botany, Chitral University, and Sohail Rumi, Assistant Professor, Mrs. Nargis,  district Coordinator Chitral , Helping Hand and Vice Principal Sofia Afsar, among others.

Pamir Times

administrator

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

More Stories

Construction of 46km long road to Kalash Valley started, 4.6bn rupees allocated for project

2 weeks ago Pamir Times

Air Pollution in Gilgit-Baltistan; Environmental vulnerability during harsh winters

2 weeks ago Pamir Times

IUCN Green List of Protected and Conserved Areas launched to certify KNP and other Protected Areas in Pakistan

2 weeks ago Pamir Times

“GLacial Lake Floods have increased five times during the last three years”, warns Climate Change Minister

3 months ago Pamir Times

Ismaili Muslim community pledges to plant one million trees in Pakistan

6 months ago Pamir Times

Married woman found dead in river, suspicion of murder

8 months ago Pamir Times

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Speakers highlight importance of plantation for sustainable development, climate resilience

21 hours ago Pamir Times

The Emerging Challenges of Water Crises in Gilgit Baltistan

23 hours ago Pamir Times

The Unwanted Child

5 days ago Pamir Times

Alert: Heatwave could lead to faster melting of glaciers, cause floods in Gilgit-Baltistan, warns PMD

1 week ago Pamir Times

Wakhi, Urdu Hip-hop song raises awareness about mental health and suicide

1 week ago Pamir Times
Instagram did not return a 200.
%d bloggers like this: