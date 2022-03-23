Speakers highlight importance of plantation for sustainable development, climate resilience

By Gul Hamaad Farooqi

CHITRAL: A one-day seminar and plantation drive was held at Girls Degree College Booni, Upper Chitral, under the agies of Helping Hand for Relief and Development, Youth Empowerment programl. The event was part of the 2020 tree plantation campaing. Hundreds of students and teachers, as well as civil society members, participated in the event.

Speakers highlighted the importance of continuously planting trees to ensure sustainable development and enhance climate resilience.

Among the speareks were Hafizullah, Assistant Professor, Department of Botany, Chitral University, and Sohail Rumi, Assistant Professor, Mrs. Nargis, district Coordinator Chitral , Helping Hand and Vice Principal Sofia Afsar, among others.

