Uncertainty looms over Gilgit-Baltistan after CM is accused of submitting fake degrees. CM office denies allegations, announces legal action

The Chief MInister's office has countered the story by sharing a degree issued by University of London

GILGIT: A news report published by Express Tribune has created a political storm in the Gilgit-Baltistan region, after it accused the Chief Minister of submitting an allegedly fake degree to get membership of the Bar Council.

The Chief Minister’s Spokesman, Imtiaz Ali Taj has vehemently condemned the report by calling it ‘baseless and fabricated’.

The Chief Minister has also said that it will launch a defamation case against the said newspaper and the reporter, Shabbir Mir, one of the most seasoned journalists of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Official reubuttal published by CM’s Office

The report first emerged after the Opposition Leader in Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly, Ajmad Husain of PPP, said that Chief Minister’s law degree was fake and obtained illegally.

The Express Tribune story, , reported by Shabbir Mir, also included images of a degree allegedly issued by a “Belford University” to the Chief Minister.

It is pertinent to note that Belford University is a discredited institution accused of selling thousands of bogus certificates and degrees across the world.

After rebuttals from the Chief Minister’s office, the original reporter Shabbir Mir has said that he stood with his story.

Screenshot of Shabbir Mir’s Tweet

Mir has said that he has all the ‘evidence, proofs and witnesses present and alive’ to confirm his story.

