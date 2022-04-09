Contract signed for construction of 4MW Hydropower Project in Thak, Chilas
Islamabad: Contract was signed on Thursday for construction of 4-MW Hydropower Project Thack Chilas at the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Islamabad.
The project is being financed under the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP).
The ceremony was attended by the Secretary, Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Chief Planning and Monitoring Wing MoKAGB, Deputy Chief P&M, Assistant Chief P&M, JV of Contractor Firms and Consultants.