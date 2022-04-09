Sat. Apr 9th, 2022

Contract signed for construction of 4MW Hydropower Project in Thak, Chilas

4 hours ago Pamir Times

Islamabad: Contract was signed on Thursday for construction of 4-MW Hydropower Project Thack Chilas at the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Islamabad.

The project is being financed under the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP).

The ceremony was attended by the Secretary, Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Chief Planning and Monitoring Wing MoKAGB, Deputy Chief P&M, Assistant Chief P&M, JV of Contractor Firms and Consultants.

