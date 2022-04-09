Contract signed for construction of 4MW Hydropower Project in Thak, Chilas

Islamabad: Contract was signed on Thursday for construction of 4-MW Hydropower Project Thack Chilas at the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Islamabad.

The project is being financed under the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP).

The ceremony was attended by the Secretary, Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Chief Planning and Monitoring Wing MoKAGB, Deputy Chief P&M, Assistant Chief P&M, JV of Contractor Firms and Consultants.

Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts

Share this:

WhatsApp

Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...