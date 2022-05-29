Four arrested on suspicion of forcing woman to take her own life

GILGIT: Yasin Police, in Ghizer District of Gilgit-Baltistan, has arrested four people on suspicion of forcing a 25 years old woman to take her life by suicide.

The arrests were made after a suicide note reportedly written by the deceased woman was found and started circulating on social media. The woman had reportedly taken her life a couple of weeks back.

The suicide notes, written in Urdu, state that a number of people, whose names were mentioned, were mentally and physically torturing the deceased woman and her family members, especially her elderly father.

Four of the people mentioned in the note, all residents of the same village, have been arrested for further investigation.

