Tue. Jun 21st, 2022

Efforts underway to formulate policies for “climate-smart water and agriculture resource management” in Gilgit-Baltistan

8 hours ago Pamir Times

Gilgit: (PR) WWF-Pakistan together with the International Center for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) and Pakistan Council of Research on Water Resources (PCRWR), organized event to harness capacities and formulating policies for climate-smart water and agriculture resource management in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Different knowledge products were lunched, including issue briefs and facts sheets, co-developed by the partners considering learnings of the pilot interventions related to lifting water technologies and community-based flood early warning systems. These knowledge products could help relevant stakeholders for scaling of best practices through policies and programs.

Key stakeholders including relevant government and non-government concerns and community members trained on using solar and hydro ram pumps for lifting river water to irrigate barren lands in GB.

Representatives from the Federal Water Management Cell, Ministry of National Food Security and Research and PCRWR affirmed their commitment to help build resilience of the mountain communities particularly to the effects of climate change, taking into consideration the learnings.

Pamir Times

administrator

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

More Stories

More than 1,500 residents to benefit from clean drinking water in Khot, Chitral

9 hours ago Pamir Times

Stakeholders agree on roadmap for WEFE nexus in GB, Pakistan

2 days ago Pamir Times

Female farmers from GB meet French envoy to ‘discuss opportunities in agriculture sector’

3 months ago Pamir Times

Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan “applauds continued support” of the Italian Government

4 months ago Pamir Times

Ground-breaking ceremonies held for two new Aga Khan Health Service facilities in Gilgit-Baltistan

7 months ago Pamir Times

Ismaili Muslim community pledges to plant one million trees in Pakistan

9 months ago Pamir Times

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Efforts underway to formulate policies for “climate-smart water and agriculture resource management” in Gilgit-Baltistan

8 hours ago Pamir Times

Combating Suicides in Gilgit-Baltistan: Now, or Never!

8 hours ago Pamir Times

More than 1,500 residents to benefit from clean drinking water in Khot, Chitral

9 hours ago Pamir Times

Ghizer Youth Maraka demands mental health emergency, launches a movement

1 day ago Pamir Times

Stakeholders agree on roadmap for WEFE nexus in GB, Pakistan

2 days ago Pamir Times
Instagram did not return a 200.
%d bloggers like this: