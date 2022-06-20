Efforts underway to formulate policies for “climate-smart water and agriculture resource management” in Gilgit-Baltistan

Gilgit: (PR) WWF-Pakistan together with the International Center for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) and Pakistan Council of Research on Water Resources (PCRWR), organized event to harness capacities and formulating policies for climate-smart water and agriculture resource management in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Different knowledge products were lunched, including issue briefs and facts sheets, co-developed by the partners considering learnings of the pilot interventions related to lifting water technologies and community-based flood early warning systems. These knowledge products could help relevant stakeholders for scaling of best practices through policies and programs.

Key stakeholders including relevant government and non-government concerns and community members trained on using solar and hydro ram pumps for lifting river water to irrigate barren lands in GB.

Representatives from the Federal Water Management Cell, Ministry of National Food Security and Research and PCRWR affirmed their commitment to help build resilience of the mountain communities particularly to the effects of climate change, taking into consideration the learnings.

Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

