Fri. Jul 8th, 2022

Flashflood killed 7 people in Sherqila, confirms Commissioner Mir Waqar

1 day ago Pamir Times

GHIZER: Commissioner Gilgit Division Mir Waqar has confirmed that yesterday’s flashflood killed seven people in Sherqila village of District Ghizer, in Gilgit-Baltistan region of Pakistan.

He confirmed the number of casualties during a visit of the disater hit area. Over 250 households were affected by the flood, majority forced to take shelter in safer areas.

Bodies of 5 of the deceased have been recovered, including that of an infant child.

The deceased were identified as Gul Shaar w/o Noosher (50), Gulshan D/o Noosher (22), Yasmin w/o Shen Shah (25) and Hakeema w/o Ali Dad, 30, all women.

Two children, Habiba D/o Shen Shah (2) ad Momirah D/o Bagi (2) were reported missing after the flood yesterday. One of the bodies of the children was recovered. Search for the remaining bodies is a priority, the Commissioner told media.

The flooded stream’s direction reportedly changed towards the settlement after a huge boulder blocked the flow fo the water.

Houses, hydro-power stations, orchards, trees, fields and other infrastructure was destroyed by the raging flood water. No official information about the losses is available, as assessment of the damages is underway, said the Commissioner.

Pamir Times

administrator

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

More Stories

CM Gilgit-Baltistan’s Law degree challenged in GB Election Commission

6 days ago Pamir Times

Gilgit: Protesters demand freedom for 14 incarcerated people

7 days ago Pamir Times

Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly members give themselves hefty pay raise

2 weeks ago Pamir Times

Ghizer Youth Maraka demands mental health emergency, launches a movement

3 weeks ago Pamir Times

Death of promising young musician Zia-ul-Karim leaves Hunza shocked and sad

3 weeks ago Pamir Times

Baltistan University’s VC barred from entering Skardu

4 weeks ago Pamir Times

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

CHEPS steps up to keep Shandur clean

4 hours ago Pamir Times

Flashflood killed 7 people in Sherqila, confirms Commissioner Mir Waqar

1 day ago Pamir Times

Exploring Gendered Nature of Illustrations in Government Primary Schools’ Social Studies Textbook (SST)

4 days ago Pamir Times

CM Gilgit-Baltistan’s Law degree challenged in GB Election Commission

6 days ago Pamir Times

Mental Health: Open the door of acceptance

6 days ago Pamir Times
Instagram has returned invalid data.
%d bloggers like this: