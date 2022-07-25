Tue. Jul 26th, 2022

“A Day With GB Scouts” observed

18 hours ago Pamir Times

GILGIT: (PR) “A Day with GB Scouts” was observed at Minawar Garrison on 23 July 2022 in which faculty members and students of Aziz Bhatti (Shaheed) Government Boys High School Kashrote, Gilgit visited Minawar Garrison and spend a day with GB Scouts.

The aim was to have an interaction with youth of GB and apprise them of the history of GB Scouts, role of GB Scouts in maintaining Law & Order across GB in general and initiatives being undertaken towards welfare of local populace in particular.

Brigadier Zia ur Rehman, Director General GB Scouts also addressed and stressed upon the students for working hard in life.

Students visited weapons & equipment stalls of GB Scouts, Scouts Medical Complex and Drill by Scouts Exhibition Drill Squad (SEDS). Students witnessed various training activities and also experienced Firing, Archery and Horseback Riding.

           The faculty thanked GB Scouts for organizing such an informative and interactive session for the students. They appreciated the efforts of GB Scouts in defence of Motherland and maintaining Law & Order across GB.

Pamir Times

administrator

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

More Stories

Exploring Gendered Nature of Illustrations in Government Primary Schools’ Social Studies Textbook (SST)

3 weeks ago Pamir Times

Baltistan University students protest against VC

2 months ago Pamir Times

“Iqra Fund” to build Model Higher Secondary School for girls in Basha Valley

2 months ago Pamir Times

Ghulkin Students Association appoints new cabinet

2 months ago Pamir Times

[Special Report] Why is Gilgit-Baltistan a heaven for Entomologists?

3 months ago Pamir Times

KIU considering introduction of ‘modesty’ dress code

3 months ago Pamir Times

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

“A Day With GB Scouts” observed

18 hours ago Pamir Times

Gulmit Tower summitted for the first time

2 weeks ago Pamir Times

Active Ageing in Hunza: Challenges and Opportunities

2 weeks ago Pamir Times

CHEPS steps up to keep Shandur clean

3 weeks ago Pamir Times

Flashflood killed 7 people in Sherqila, confirms Commissioner Mir Waqar

3 weeks ago Pamir Times
Instagram has returned invalid data.
%d bloggers like this: