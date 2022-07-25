“A Day With GB Scouts” observed

GILGIT: (PR) “A Day with GB Scouts” was observed at Minawar Garrison on 23 July 2022 in which faculty members and students of Aziz Bhatti (Shaheed) Government Boys High School Kashrote, Gilgit visited Minawar Garrison and spend a day with GB Scouts.

The aim was to have an interaction with youth of GB and apprise them of the history of GB Scouts, role of GB Scouts in maintaining Law & Order across GB in general and initiatives being undertaken towards welfare of local populace in particular.

Brigadier Zia ur Rehman, Director General GB Scouts also addressed and stressed upon the students for working hard in life.

Students visited weapons & equipment stalls of GB Scouts, Scouts Medical Complex and Drill by Scouts Exhibition Drill Squad (SEDS). Students witnessed various training activities and also experienced Firing, Archery and Horseback Riding.

The faculty thanked GB Scouts for organizing such an informative and interactive session for the students. They appreciated the efforts of GB Scouts in defence of Motherland and maintaining Law & Order across GB.

Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...