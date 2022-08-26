110 flashflood disasters in Gilgit-Baltistan since July 2022: Official report

GILGIT: The Gilgit-Baltistan government has issued a reported according to which between June 30, 2022 and August 26, 2022. 14 people have died due to floods and rains, while 3 are reported injured.

The report also mentions that private properties worth over 4billion rupees have been destroyed by the various natural disasters in Gilgit-Baltistan region alone. This includes 383 fully damaged houses and 257 partially damaged “Pakka” houses.

52 bridges have also been destroyed, causing financial losses worth 360 million rupees, says the report. Out of these destroyed bridges, 43 have been partially restored.

Other public infrastructure damaged includes 22 power houses, 49 roads, 78 potable water supply lines and over 500 irrigation water channels.

The total losses suffered by Glgit-Baltistan during the last few months is over 7 billion rupees, estimates the report.

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas.

