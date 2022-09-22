College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan approves PHQ Hospital Gilgit for FCPS training
GILGIT: College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan has accredited PHQ Hospital Gilgit for FCPS training.
This accreditation will enable doctors to get trained for specialization/fellowship in Radiology, Medicine and Pediatrics .
It is for the first time that FCPS training can now be provided in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Sharing the news, Ali Taj, Spokesperson of the Chief Minister, said that this accreditation was possible due to the tireless efforts of the CM and it is part of the government’s vision to improve health facilities in GB.